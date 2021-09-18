Man rescued from the water off Hazard Rock in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rescued from the water off Hazard Rock in Narragansett on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to Hazard Avenue around 9:32 a.m. for a report of one to two people in the water.

Firefighters on a rescue jet ski quickly located the victim in the water, according to authorities.

He was transported to Monahan’s Dock where EMS crews were waiting and then transported to South County Hospital. Fire officials said the victim was alive on transport, but said his immediate condition is unknown.

Hazard Rock is known for its dangerous conditions and just last week a West Greenwich man died after being swept into the water by a wave.