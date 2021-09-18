Man rescued from the water off Hazard Rock in Narragansett

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
narragansett-fire-department-truck-sign-generic_191326

Narragansett, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rescued from the water off Hazard Rock in Narragansett on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to Hazard Avenue around 9:32 a.m. for a report of one to two people in the water.

Firefighters on a rescue jet ski quickly located the victim in the water, according to authorities.

He was transported to Monahan’s Dock where EMS crews were waiting and then transported to South County Hospital. Fire officials said the victim was alive on transport, but said his immediate condition is unknown.

Hazard Rock is known for its dangerous conditions and just last week a West Greenwich man died after being swept into the water by a wave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community