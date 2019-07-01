Man killed in North Kingstown motorcycle accident

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was killed after a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.

North Kingstown police said officers, along with fire and rescue units, were called to Tower Hill Road in the area of Shore Drive just before 8 p.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a car had collided with a motorcycle.

After an initial investigation, police said they were able to determine that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling south on Tower Hill Road, when the driver of the car backed into the road, causing the collision with the motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcycle operator suffered severe injuries and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Right now, police are not releasing the name of the victim and the accident remains under investigation.

The crash is the latest in a string of deadly motorcycle crashes in the last few weeks.

