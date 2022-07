EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Exeter Tuesday night.

The initial investigation showed that William Gavitt, 32, of West Kingston, was riding his motorcycle on Sunderland Road around 9 p.m. when he left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

State police say Gavitt suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kent County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved.