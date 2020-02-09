Mass. man killed in early morning accident on I-95

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A man Massachusetts was killed in an early morning crash on I-95 south in Richmond on Sunday.

According to State Police, they were called to the area south of Baker Pines Road around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators say the car crashed into the guard rail of the highway, then across the lanes of traffic and into the center barrier.

The driver, identified as Aaron Lee, 25, of Randolph, Massachusetts, was the only person in the car.

He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

