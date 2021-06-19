Man killed after early morning crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning in Richmond.

Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of the Hope Valley Rescue and Fire Department, were called I-95 North around 3 a.m. for a report of a crash.

An initial investigation showed that a car driven by Kyle Lamphere, age 30, of Ashaway, was driving south on Route 3 in Richmond when he lost control of his vehicle.

The car then veered to the right of the road, went up an embankment, into the wooded line, then struck a tree.

The collision caused the car to roll over and come to a stop partially in the passenger lane of I-95 North.

Lamphere was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.