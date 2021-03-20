Man found unresponsive after 2-alarm fire in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was found unresponsive inside his home after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the South Kingstown Union Fire District Facebook page, just after 12:30 a.m., they were called to Champaign Heights housing complex on Curtis Corner Road for an alarm.

Soon after, they were told that there may have been a person trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the building, and called for a second alarm response.

As fire fighters were searching inside, they found an unresponsive man in one of the bedrooms.

Renee Snow, whose sister is the victims’ girlfriend, says the man was taken to a hospital in New York to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews later found a dog inside and they were able to carry it outside. Snow said the dog is doing ok.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.