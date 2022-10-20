WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly.

After a two-week trial, Louis Seignious Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the January 2020 death of Vincent Sebastian, according to the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The jury determined that Seignious, 33, fatally shot Sebastian, 28, at a home on Mariott Avenue. Police said the motive was believed to be that Sebastian was romantically involved with a woman who Seignious had previously dated and with whom he had a child.

Police spent a week searching for Seignious after the shooting. He was captured on Feb. 1 at an apartment complex in Groton City, Connecticut, after he climbed into an attic and fell through the ceiling of another apartment.

“This defendant violently took the life of Mr. Sebastian in a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy,” Neronha said in a news release. “Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that this verdict delivers a measure of justice for them.”

In addition to murder, Seignious was also convicted of domestic breaking and entering and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.