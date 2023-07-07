WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man died Friday after he was pulled from the water at Misquamicut State Beach, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said lifeguards brought the unresponsive man to shore around 12:30 p.m.

The lifeguards tried to resuscitate him by administering CPR and using an external defibrillator while waiting for first responders to arrive, according to the DEM.

The man was eventually rushed to Westerly Hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.