NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died after being pulled from the water at Narragansett Town Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the beach around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was not breathing and CPR was performed on the beach, according to Sgt. Keith Lagasse.

Police said the man was transported to South County Hospital, where he later died.

No further details were immediately available.