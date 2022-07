EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Exeter.

Ramsundar Ramkalawan, 60, has been charged with murder, according to Col. Darnell Weaver.

Troopers were called to an apartment just after 10 a.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman, identified as 65-year-old Donna MacDonald, was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was deemed suspicious.

Ramkalawan is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning.