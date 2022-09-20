CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.

Alex Rolin, 25, has been charged with murder, according to state police.

Troopers were called to a home on Biscuit City Road around 10 a.m. Monday for a disturbance and found a woman who had been stabbed in her chest.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both Rolin and Pihlkrantz have the same address, but police have not specified the relation between them.

Narragansett resident Kelly Fanning told 12 News Pihlkrantz is her best friend, saying they met in high school.

“I just feel terrible for her family,” Fanning said. “She didn’t deserve this and I’m just heartbroken. Forty years of friendship … gone.”

“It’s just a tough day for myself and all her friends and family to deal with this,” she continued. “She was a really good person, had a good heart, wasn’t a troublemaker.”

Rolin was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.