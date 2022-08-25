SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man, and former Newport firefighter, accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that killed one teenager and injured another is set to face a judge on Thursday.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, is due to be arraigned on upgraded charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death and two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, both 17, were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink back in February when Krajewski hit their car on Ted Rod Road in Exeter, according to police.

Dennison died from his injuries on March 10, while MacDonald broke his arm and femur. He had a 20-inch rod put in his leg, along with two metal plates.

#UPDATE Alexander Krajewski will be arraigned on 4 DUI charges in relation to the crash that killed Matthew Dennison & injured his bestfriend Kevin MacDonald.



Supporters of the victims are expected to gather at the Washington Co. courthouse this morning – live reports on @wpri12 https://t.co/jtpsRZWtZ8 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaJonesTV) August 25, 2022

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich High School hockey team alongside MacDonald.

Friends, family and supporters of both Dennison and MacDonald are expected to appear at court to stand in solidarity and show support for both teens.