EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man on several charges, including DUI, after a crash that injured two teenagers, one of them critically.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, troopers were called to Ten Rod at Arcadia Road in Exeter for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver and passenger in one vehicle, both unidentified juveniles, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries, while the passenger was transported with critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, was not injured and as was arrested.

He is facing several charges, including two counts of driving to endanger, resulting in personal injury and two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Krajewski was arraigned at the Hope Valley Barracks and later released.

The accident is still under investigation.