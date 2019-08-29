Man caught trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Westerly home allegedly wanted to marry her

Breaking News
(Taylor Swift/AP Images, Jonathan Millen/Westerly Police Department)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like Taylor Swift had another unwanted visitor at her Watch Hill home this week.

Police arrested Jonathan Millen, 30, after he was caught trespassing on her beachfront property in Westerly early Wednesday morning.

The man allegedly told officers he spoke with Swift by phone and was there to marry her, according to TMZ.

Swift was not home at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time Millen has tried to get in contact with Swift. Police said he was arrested for trespassing in a separate incident on Aug. 13.

Millen is not the only one to try and meet with the Grammy-award winning singer at her waterfront home.

Last month, police arrested David Liddle, 32, of Des Moines, Iowa, after they found him trespassing with a backpack full of burglary tools. Charges against Liddle were eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.

Millen has been charged with trespassing and the incident remains under investigation.

