SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown police say they arrested a man for a suspected DUI while the man was towing a forklift.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers saw a truck towing a flatbed trailer with a forklift driving erratically on Rt. 138 East.

They say the vehicle crossed the center line into the oncoming lane of travel several times and was briefly traveling on the right grass shoulder as it continued on the highway.

The officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Daniel Pinheiro, age 32, of Newport.

Pinheiro said he was returning from a job in Connecticut and police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

He was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs.

Pinheiro was taken to the South Kingstown Police Department, booked, and charged with DUI of liquor and or drugs, BAC unknown, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

“Drinking and driving is always a bad choice, but consuming alcohol or drugs and then towing heavy equipment is incredibly reckless,” said South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan.

“I am thankful to the officers who spotted this driver and immediately took him off the road.”

Pinheiro was held overnight and is expected appear in Washington County District Court on Monday.