Man, 63, dies following North Kingstown crash; police seek information

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are hoping to locate eyewitnesses to a crash Tuesday afternoon in North Kingstown that claimed a man’s life and injured two other people.

Police on Wednesday said a 63-year-old man involved in the crash later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The crash took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 403 West near the Post Road overpass. According to police, the initial investigation revealed a 40-year-old woman was driving a black Honda Element in the breakdown lane and crashed into a GMC Canyon that was stopped in the breakdown lane. The collision caused the Element to enter the highway, where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals. Police said the 63-year-old man who was inside the Canyon was later pronounced dead while the woman driving the Element and the 48-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer were both treated and released.

North Kingstown police continue to investigate the crash. They ask anyone who was driving on Route 403 at the time and may have seen anything related to the crash—including the Element traveling in the breakdown lane and the Canyon stopped there—to call the detective division at (401) 294-3316 ext 8211. Police provided stock images of the two vehicles. (See below.)

GMC Canyon and Honda Element (Stock photos provided by North Kingstown Police)