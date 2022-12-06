SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island says “major changes” are coming to its Fine Arts Center over the next couple of years.

Work began on the new 82,000-square-foot building in the fall. It’s scheduled to be completed by late 2024.

Voters approved a $107 million bond question for renovations at URI, Rhode Island College, and the Community College of Rhode Island. More than $57 million of that bond is going toward the Fine Arts Center.

University officials said the upgraded facility will include a completely new section with more classrooms and collaborative spaces, along with a new home for the art department. A few other sections of the building will either be repurposed or demolished.

“This will be a major renovation and uplift,” said Katherine Kittredge, the associate director of Campus Design. “Students and faculty there take pride in their programs and should have a space to match it.”

