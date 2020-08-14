Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge goes virtual amid pandemic

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even amidst of a pandemic, one local organization is carrying on with it’s goal of keeping a young girl’s memory alive.

It’s been three years since Maddie Potts died suddenly from a brain aneurysm while playing soccer at Chariho Regional High School, and she is still leading the way for many students.

“She was great at sports, she was smart, she was artistic, she was nice,” Faith Ells said. “She was just an all around great person.”

Ells, along with Meagan Butler, organized the Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge, which promotes what they call the “Maddie way.”

“It’s all about being a leader and going the extra mile and bettering yourself,” Ells said.

The Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge will look much different this year, but the mission remains the same: to keep everyone active.

That’s what Ells and Butler say Maddie would want to see, especially during these difficult times.

Usually, they’d have fitness instructors lead all sorts of workouts at Ninigret Park, but this year, all of those classes will be virtual. Butler said videos will be posted to their YouTube channel beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“We have I think nine videos of nine different trainers of all different levels,” Butler explained. “They range from five minutes to an hour long.”

Registration is free, however, participants can purchase a goodie bag for $11, which was Maddie’s jersey number, or make a donation to the challenge’s GoFundMe page.

The money raised this year will go toward a field house in Maddie’s name.