HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives arrested a longtime school janitor Thursday for reportedly downloading child pornography, according to R.I. State Police.

Ronald Plante, 58, of Coventry, has been charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

Police said Plante has worked as a custodian at Hope Valley Elementary School for 15 years and at the North Kingstown Free Library for the last 10 years.

Detectives searched Plante’s home last Tuesday after learning he had downloaded child pornography.

Police said Plante turned himself in Thursday. Plante was arraigned and released on $20,000 personal recognizance and ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with children.

It doesn’t appear that Plante was inappropriately involved with any students or library patrons at this time.

Anyone who has additional information regarding Plante is urged to contact the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (401) 921-1170.