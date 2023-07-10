EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After his body went unidentified for decades, an East Providence World War II Veteran is being brought home on Monday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of Army Pfc. George B. Thomas back in March.

Thomas had been missing in action since Nov. 24, 1944, when his unit was fighting the German forces in the Huertgen Forest. His body wasn’t recovered during the battle and he was never reported as a prisoner of war.

During one of the bloodiest conflicts of World War II, reports say Thomas’ battalion was targeted by intense artillery fire and he was last seen alive taking refuge in a foxhole.

Four years later, in 1948, his remains were discovered in the forest, but according to the DPAA, but they were unable to identify him. He was declared nonrecoverable on Feb. 21, 1951.

Fast forward to 2023, the 31-year-old’s body was finally identified by circumstantial evidence, as well as DNA analysis.

Thomas’ name is also on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

This is the second time this year the DPAA identified the remains of a Rhode Island soldier.

Thomas will be buried with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.