Local Olympian swimming to Block Island for charity

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — An Olympic swimming medalist and Rhode Island native is jumping in the ocean for a good cause.

Elizabeth Beisel announced a swim for charity.

“This summer, on Aug. 30, I’m going to swim from the Rhode Island coast to Block Island,” Beisel said in her video announcement. “Twelve miles in the open waters of the North Atlantic for charity.”

The video was posted to her Facebook and Twitter pages.

Beisel is teaming up with Swim Across America to raise money for cancer research. She says she wanted to help after a close family member was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The two-time Olympic medalist would be the first woman to ever complete the journey.