Local Olympian Elizabeth Beisel postpones swim to Block Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown native and three-time Olympian is set to be the first woman to swim to Block Island from Point Judith, but it might have to wait a few weeks.

Elizabeth Beisel is postponing her “Block Cancer” swimming event she originally scheduled for Thursday due to the bad weather for at least two weeks.

“Thank you all for the continuous support, and my sincerest apologies to those who had rearranged their schedules to be there this Thursday,” Beisel wrote on Facebook.

The Olympic medalist isn’t making the 12-and-a-half-mile swim because she needs a new challenge, she says she is doing it for her father Ted who died on July 1 at the age of 71.

Her father was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December 2020.

She then decided to team up with Swim Across America, which is a non-profit organization that raises funds for cancer research and clinical trials.

More than $110,000 has already been raised for her swim, which will all be donated to Rhode Island Hospital where loved ones will be treated if they have cancer.

You can read more about Beisel’s swim and make a donation online at BlockCancer.org.