Local girls make camp history

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Move over boys!

After 105 seasons, Camp Yawgoog Boy Scouts summer camp made a historic move.

They welcomed their first girl campers last week—one troop from Warwick and another from East Freetown.

Many of the girls said they have wanted to join Boy Scouts for a while because they have brothers who are Scouts. They also said they had learned a lot and made many new friends.

Camp Yawgoog is the second oldest Scout camp in the country, opening back in 1916. The nationally known camp welcomes 6,000 – 6,500 Scouts every year, including some from as far away as the Dominican Republic.