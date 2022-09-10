NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.

Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.

Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island swim team were at the event, including Massachusetts native, Jenna Salem.

“Our team has been doing this for four or five consecutive years.” Said Salem. “it’s a great way for us to team bond as well as raise funds for such a good cause and participate with a bunch of other teams and the community”

12 News also spoke with a Freshman Swimmer for U.R.I. who says it was her first time participating in the swim.

“I’m excited, but a little nervous it’s my second open water swim so we’ll see how it goes.” Said Lyndsey Warner of New Jersey.

As of Saturday afternoon, the event had brought in over $235,000.

More information on how to donate can be found on the “Swim Across America” website.