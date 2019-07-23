Lightning may have set Narragansett home on fire

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire investigators are looking into whether a lightning strike set a Narragansett home on fire Monday night, according to town fire chief Scott Partington.

Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the second floor of a Flintstone Road home when they arrived on scene around 9:45 p.m.

“There had been some severe weather coming through, lightning in the area, severe thunderstorms. It was called in by the neighbors across the street shortly after hearing loud cracks of thunder and seeing lightning,” said Partington. “They happened to look out the window and noticed the house across the street on fire.”

Firefighters holding a ladder and inspecting Narragansett home after a fire Monday night.

No one was inside at the time but a dog was trapped and a neighbor rushed in to rescue it. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments from surrounding local communities including South Kingstown assisted with mutual aid, according to Chief Partington.