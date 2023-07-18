SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning beachgoers that more syringes were found washed ashore at East Matunuck State Beach.

The DEM said lifeguards found eight more syringes while walking along the shoreline Tuesday, likely brought in by the last high tide.

East Matunuck is closed to swimming until the DEM determines it is safe, and beachgoers are urged to remain above the high tide line on the beach.

“Finding hypodermic needles on state beaches is scary,” the DEM said. “We think the last time anything like this happened in Rhode Island is the late-1980s. The syringes are probably trash that was thrown out onto the street.”

The DEM believes the syringes washed ashore with the help of Sunday’s intense rainfall, which overwhelmed drainage systems and left nearly the entire state waterlogged.

“Trash of any kind that’s not disposed of properly doesn’t just stay there,” the DEM said. “It ends up in Narragansett Bay and the ocean.”

Lifeguards plan to scour the shoreline and sift through the sand for additional syringes before East Matunuck opens Wednesday morning.