EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year again, when many flock to the state’s beaches in hopes to capture one last glimpse of summer.

With many schools and universities back in session, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) seasonal work staff has diminished, so there will be some changes such as chair reductions.

“Chair reductions, in effect, meaning we have fewer lifeguards to put in those chairs,” DEM spokesperson Michael Healey said Friday. “From mid-August on, we start to see the exodus of kids going back to school.”

Red flags will be flying as an indicator of where beachgoers can safely swim, according to Healey.

“We want our kids to be safe, obviously with the tides you can’t predict everything, so it’s definitely a plus having lifeguards on staff,” he added.

STATE BEACH UPDATES FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Chair reductions are in effect at Scarborough North and South, Roger Wheeler, East Matunuck, and Misquamicut state beaches

East Beach in Charlestown will have no lifeguards for the holiday weekend

Charlestown Breachway will not have a lifeguard on Sunday, Sept. 4

Salty Brine State Beach in Galilee will be staffed for the weekend

STATE PARK UPDATES FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Chair reductions are in place at Lincoln Woods State Park

George Washington State Campground beach will have a lifeguard

No lifeguards at Burlingame, Pulaski, Goddard, and Fort Adams state park beaches

The DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation will begin cleaning and preparing the pavilions and restrooms for the offseason on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

All gates and parking lots will remain open during the offseason, except during extreme weather events such as a hurricane.

All facilities like restrooms and concession stands will be closed and there will be no lifeguards, rangers, or restroom attendants stationed at state beaches after Monday Sept. 5.