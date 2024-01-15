RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man who allegedly drove off with his son and led officers on a chase spanning three states.

State police say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday they received a “be on the lookout” request for a Jeep Cherokee involved in a possible kidnapping incident in Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Seth Parenteau, 40, allegedly took off with his 15-year-old son, who is severely handicapped, after “making concerning comments regarding the health of the juvenile.”

At one point, state police say the Jeep was located on I-95 South in Providence.

Troopers tried to pull him over, but he fled and entered Connecticut before re-entering Rhode Island and coming to a stop on Church Street in Richmond.

Parenteau was arrested and arraigned in front of a Justice of the Peace on charges of eluding, reckless driving, child endangerment, and obstruction.

He was held on $6,000 surety bail and is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions while he awaits a bail review hearing on Tuesday.

The juvenile was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated before being released to a representative from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.