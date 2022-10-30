RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Sunday morning in Richmond.

Police said just after 4 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received several E-911 calls for a single car crash on I-95 North near exit 3.

Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, and members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, all responded to the scene.

When they found the car, troopers said it had went off of the highway, struck a tree and had heavy front end damage.

The driver of the car, only identified as a juvenile boy, was found sitting outside of the car and only had minor injuries.

The passenger, an unidentified juvenile girl, was trapped in her seat with significant injuries.

Crews were able to remove her from the vehicle, however, she was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators said because of their ages, their names will not be released, but said they were not Rhode Island residents.