SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Jonnycake Center For Hope launched its newly renovated family housing program Wednesday.

The nonprofit organization said the first three renovated and newly created units will provide housing for three families with a combined 13 children.

“We all know that a safe and stable place to live is fundamental to everything else in life: our health, education, work and so much more,” said Kate Brewster, a social worker for the Jonnycake Center. “We are so happy to be able to open new doors to three local families.”

The Jonnycake Center hopes the new program will create as many as 19 new affordable homes for local families by 2025.

“I’m just really excited and feeling really blessed,” said Sandra Pates, who will be living in one of the units. “I’ve been on the couch for over 10 years and [Brewster] tells me there’s a queen-sized bedroom for me.”