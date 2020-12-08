‘It really broke my heart’: Regular at Biomes Marine Biology Center helps struggling business stay afloat

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been a rough year for Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown.

Owner Mark Hall tells 12 News that, while they’re not open to the public during Rhode Island’s two-week pause, they still need to care for all of the marine animals that live there.

Hall said Biomes is home to more than 1,000 marine animals that are native to New England, all of which have been either collected or rescued.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Hall said. “Some of these animals I have had, literally, 15-to-20 years.”

With little to no cashflow due to the pandemic, Hall said Biomes is bleeding cash. He said more than 70% of Biomes’ revenue is generated by visitors, especially groups.

Typically, Hall said the space is filled with students on field trips and children’s birthday parties, among other groups, but that hasn’t happened since mid-March.

Biomes was able to reopen in July during Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy, but only walk-in guests are allowed and groups are prohibited.

Hall said Biomes has been shut down as part of Raimondo’s two-week pause, stripping them of walk-in guests, as well as the little income they’ve been able to generate.

“It’s discouraging, but I understand it,” Hall said.

Hall said throughout the pandemic, he’s tapped into both state and federal funding to keep Biomes afloat.

But even with the financial help, the operating expenses for Biomes quickly absorbs the money Hall does receive.

In order to keep the lights on and the filters running, Hall said it costs roughly $2,000 per month. He also has to care for the animals, as well as maintain the building itself, and keep his two part-time employees on his payroll, which is down from five full-time staff prior to the pandemic.

After learning of Biomes’ financial situation, regular Stas Birutis said he knew he needed to do something to help.

“It really broke my heart,” Birutis said. “I think Rhode Islanders really care, they know about this place, but they don’t know about the dilemma the owner is in.”

Birutis recently launched an online fundraiser for Biomes, which he hopes will drum up some financial support. So far, Birutis has raised more than $1,000 of his $10,000 goal.

Hall said he’s extremely grateful for the community support.

“It makes me feel like this is a worthwhile place to have in town,” Hall said.

Anyone who’s looking to donate to Birutis’ fundraiser to help Biomes can do so on Facebook.