Iowa man arrested with bat, burglary tools near Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill home

WESTERLY, R.I (WPRI) — Police in Westerly took an Iowa man into custody last week after learning he intended to visit Taylor Swift’s home and finding he had an assortment of burglary tools with him.

David Page Liddle, 32, of Des Moines, was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday after residents reported seeing a suspicious man hanging around a boatyard off Watch Hill Road, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said Liddle had in his possession a backpack containing a baseball bat, more than 30 different lock picks, screwdrivers, a crowbar, a window-entry rake, a flashlight, several pairs of rubber gloves and other items.

Liddle told police he knew Swift personally and wanted to “catch up with her,” according to Lacey. He also indicated he had traveled to Nashville and Memphis before heading to Swift’s Bluff Avenue home.

One of Swift’s security guards told police he noticed Liddle on Beach Street as he was driving to work. Lacey said the guard reported seeing Liddle walk by Swift’s front gate.

Liddle was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. He was held over the weekend and arraigned Monday in Fourth Division District Court. His bail was set at $10,000 with surety and a no-contact order was put in place.