Investigators urge witnesses of fatal pedestrian crash to come forward

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in South Kingstown are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal pedestrian crash late last month to come forward.

On March 23, police said Cara Kenyon, 30, of Wakefield was driving on Middlebridge Road when her vehicle struck Alan Albergaria, 54, of South Kingstown. Albergaria was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said Kenyon was driving under the influence at the time of the crash and was subsequently arrested and charged. She is currently out on $10,000 personal recognizance pending her next court date.

Investigators later learned that there may be a video, which is believed to have been recorded on a cell phone, of the aftermath of the crash. Police said they want to see that video, if it exists, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has the aforementioned video is urged to contact Officer Joseph DeCurtis by email at jdecurtis@skpd.org or by phone at (401) 783-3321.

