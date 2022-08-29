SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to Union Fire District Chief Steven Pinch.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the river just before 8 p.m. for reports of an injured kayaker in the water.

Pinch said rescuers needed to use a drone to locate the kayaker, “who was deep in an isolated part of the river.”

Two firefighters rowed kayaks into the isolated area where they found the victim, according to Pinch.

The firefighters then guided the victim to the shore where Pinch said she was removed from her kayak.

The kayaker’s injuries were evaluated on scene by first responders.

“This is not a typical type of response for our volunteers, but it shows the level of training they receive and the high-level rescue services our members provide the community even in very challenging conditions,” Pinch said. “We are very thankful that the individual in this case was able to be safely rescued, and we are grateful to our fellow first responders for their assistance in locating and rescuing this person from the river.”