Increased police presence to be at North Kingstown High School following threat

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An increased police presence will be seen at North Kingstown High School Tuesday, after an alleged threat was made by a student.

A notice was sent to parents Monday after school administrators received a report of a student who made threats about a school shooting on social media.

Police do not believe the threat was credible, but will be at the high school out of an abundance of caution.

In similar cases, people who make threats to schools have been charged with a felony that involves jail time and fines.

It’s unclear if the student who allegedly made the threat is facing charges.

