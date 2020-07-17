Increased parking fines to be issued near South Kingstown beaches

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — On the heels of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s slash to parking capacity at two state beaches, South Kingstown is increasing parking fines along roads near its beaches.

South Kingstown Town Manager Robert Zarnetske issued an Executive Order that parking fines will rise from $25 to $150 — per violation — along Succotash Road.

Other locations where this will be enforced is in Jerusalem, the State Pier and all roads adjacent to these areas and roads.

This comes in response to recent traffic and crowd control problems at East Matunuck state beach and in anticipation of new challenges associated with the partial close of other state beaches.

For private residences or businesses that have not been closed by Raimondo’s executive orders, parking in the listed beach areas will not be allowed if off-street parking is not available for workers or customers there.

This order will be in effect until Aug. 11, unless Zarnetske decides to end it early, or extend it if necessary.