‘I am sorry if you were offended’: Allie’s Donuts owner speaks out after dropping police, military discount

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of Allie’s Donuts took to Instagram on Sunday to apologize for his decision to stop offering discounts for police and military members.

Matt Drescher said the idea was to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but the decision caused an uproar on social media over the weekend.

Allie's Donuts announcing on their Instagram page that they will no longer offer police or military discounts to their customers with this message: pic.twitter.com/HFeTMGpZzS — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) June 6, 2020

“One of the mistakes that I have made in the past 24 hours, because I am as human, as human can be, and we all make mistakes, that message didn’t really convey my intention,” Drescher said in a video posted to Instagram. “I just wanted to take away a privilege from people so that we could all be equal and make a donut worth the same amount to every single person that wanted one.”

Drescher later noted on Sunday, after the shop sold out of donuts at 1 p.m., that the way he went about it was wrong.

“When I wrote the words ‘shame on you for your silence’ in my post and decided to take something away, to rip something that people who felt they were entitled to because of their amazing qualities and their superhero-like nature as everyone in the military branch and all of the police officers that do good in society, it was a little bit of a disservice,” he continued.

On Sunday morning, dozens of people lined up outside Allie’s Donuts, with some holding signs reading, “Black Lives Matter” and “End Police Brutality.” However, others were holding signs saying, “Shame on You Allie’s.”

Drescher encouraged people to speak out and start a conversation.

“I don’t hate the military, that wasn’t the point and it’s been twisted and I get it the attack was wrong and the approach was wrong,” he said. “I am sorry if you were offended.”