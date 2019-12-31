Husband: Westerly shooting victim transferred out of ICU

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman critically injured during a shooting inside of a Westerly housing complex earlier this month is out of the intensive care unit.

Robin Moss‘ husband, Ron, told Eyewitness News his wife was moved out of ICU early Tuesday morning.

Moss, 38, was shot when a resident opened fire in the lobby of Babcock Village on Dec. 19. She was rushed to a Connecticut hospital in critical condition and, according to Westerly’s police chief, has undergone multiple surgeries.

Moss is a manager at the housing complex and was one of three people shot by a resident. Police said the gunman, identified as Joseph Giachello, 66, later turned the gun on himself.

Another manager, identified as Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. A resident, Donna Thornley, 66, was also shot and was in stable condition at last check.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Moss and her family cover her medical expenses.

