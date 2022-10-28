NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.

The Coast Guard House had been damaged by previous storms, with Sandy taking out all the windows and ripping open walls.

“First thing I thought was, ‘OK, now what do we do?'” co-owner Bo Leonard said. “Second thing I thought was we’re going to put our staff and a lot of people out of work. But we all worked on a plan.”

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo takes a closer look at how changes made to the structure of the building have prepared it for future hurricanes.

