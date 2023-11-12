WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A house fire in Westerly is under investigation.

According to a neighbor, he said his daughter notified him of a fire coming from the home on Hickory Lane around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“I was downtown, I rushed back home and that’s when I witnessed the side of the house fully involved,” said Ernie Muccio.

Muccio, who is a volunteer firefighter, jumped in and helped out when the first crews arrived.

“There was alot of fire coming from the house. The first truck that arrived, I grabbed the hand line, rushed to the side of the house and knocked down the fire a little bit.”

Other firefighters then showed up, attacking the flames from the back and front of the house. Once the ladder truck arrived on scene, the fire was then knocked down.

Muccio said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

“The owners actually called me, they were in New York. It was much more comfortable knowing no one was in the house,” he said.

“Im just grateful the neighbors are ok, they’ve been our neighbors for 22 years, we love them and glad everyone is safe.”

Muccio said some of the siding of his home was damaged as a result of the heat from the flames.

“It’s scary when it’s close to home. We’re volunteer firefighters, but it’s just something we love giving back to our community.”

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.