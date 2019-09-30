Hopkinton town council to discuss fatal rollover crash

HOPKINTON, RI (WPRI) — The Hopkinton Town Council is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday night to discuss the future of a liquor license of a restaurant and bar, the Boneyard Barbecue and Saloon.

Hopkinton Police requested the hearing from town council after a fatal car crash happened near the business in August. Investigators said Derrick Payne, 48, was found dead, trapped under a rolled-over Jeep Wrangler — and he hadn’t been wearing a seat belt.

Police believed Payne was using the Jeep to 4-wheel — driving off-road — through a nearby driving range.

Weeks later, Boneyard co-owner Patrick Kane, 32, was arrested and accused of trying to obstruct the investigation. Police said Kane owned the Jeep that Payne was found crashed in.

Police believe Kane lied to them about whether or not the restaurant’s security cameras were functional. Employees of the business told police they’d been working days before, but officers found the equipment had been unplugged.

Kane was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

The council is expected to meet at Town Hall for the liquor license review and show cause hearing at 6:30 pm Monday.