HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hopkinton police have identified the victims in a deadly fire that happened earlier this week.

According to Chief David Palmer, Daniel Pelletier, 66 and his wife, Theresa, 71, were killed after their trailer home caught fire late Tuesday night.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the couple was sleeping when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.