HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Hopkinton man accused of sexually abusing a young girl over the course of a decade, according to authorities.

James Stott Jr., 64, was taken into custody Tuesday and has been charged with six counts of first-degree child molestation.

The investigation began over the weekend when the victim told police that Stott had sexually assaulted her numerous times in the past 10 years.

Detectives searched Stott’s Woodville Road home on Monday, “where evidence was discovered corroborating the victim,” according to police.

Police said Stott later turned himself in and admitted to molesting the girl on multiple occasions.

Stott is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 6.

Detectives are currently interviewing another potential victim, and urge anyone with information regarding Stott to contact the Hopkinton Police Department at (401) 377-7750.