Hopkinton man charged in road rage incident involving handgun

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Richmond Police Department

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton man was arrested over the weekend after pointing a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-95, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said Andrew Cipolla, 23, was driving recklessly by speeding past other drivers in the breakdown lane on I-95 South Sunday afternoon.

The person who reported it claimed Cipolla had pointed a handgun out his car window at least twice, according to police.

One of those instances, the victim told police, occurred after they both got off Exit 3 in Richmond.

Cipolla was taken into custody after pulling into the Richmond Police Department’s parking lot. Police said while searching his vehicle, officers found a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, as well as a permit to carry a concealed firearm in the states of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Police said Cipolla was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless driving.

Cipolla was arraigned and has been released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community