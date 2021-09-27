Hopkinton man, 77, found dead in the woods

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man who was found dead in the woods in Hopkinton last week.

R.I. State Police confirms John Czerkiewicz, 77, was discovered by his family in the woods off Kenney Hill Road on Friday night.

Police said Czerkiewicz had ventured into the woods earlier in the day to search his property for mushrooms, and his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.

Czerkiewicz was ultimately found about a half-mile into the woods.

Police believe he had hopped off of his ATV to clear a pathway when a large tree limb fell on top of him.

Czerkiewicz, according to police, was well-known within the community. His death does not appear suspicious at this time.

