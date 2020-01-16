Hopkinton koala lover, 8, raising money to aid animals affected by Australia bushfires

Alyson Shogren, 8, of Richmond is collecting donations to help save Australia’s koalas from the bushfires.

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Think back to when you were an 8-year-old and what were you doing. Well, one Rhode Island child is putting us all to shame.

That girl is Alyson Shogren. A charismatic, intelligent third-grade student who attends Ashaway Elementary School.

Did we mention she has a passion for wildlife?

The current ecological disaster half-a-world away in Australia has caught Alyson’s attention. After all, her favorite animal is the koala.

#VideoNow: Meet 8-year-old Alyson Shogren of Hopkinton, RI and she is OBSESSED with Koalas! With the brushfires occurring in Australia, Alyson is collecting donations to benefit the Queensland Koala Crusaders. Alyson's story tonight at 10pm on @FOXProvidence and 11pm on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/PVjuIUTDI1 — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) January 15, 2020

That was when she emptied her piggy bank and decided to donate $100 to the Queensland Koala Crusaders.

“I thought it was a great idea. But to be honest, I tried to convince her otherwise,” said Alyson’s mom, Brooke Shogren.

Alyson didn’t back down. She insisted that she donate her own money.

That’s when Alyson decided to take her message to social media.

Since Alyson doesn’t have a Facebook account, Brooke posted a video from Alyson, calling on the community to donate as well.

Since the video was posted, Alyson has collected $1,595 in donations.

“I have at least 50 people who have donated,” Alyson said.

She does plan to write each person a “thank you” card, which she said will include a koala fact.

“They don’t get down [out of the tree] and drink from a river,” Alyson said, reading one of her koala facts. “They actually suck it [water] from the eucalyptus leaves because they are way too lazy. They’re even lazier than sloths!”

Brooke said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“I definitely hope that she understands, even though you are small, she has a voice and she can be heard,” Brooke said.

Want to donate to Alyson’s fundraising campaign? Click here.