WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after hoax calls disrupted school Monday morning in several Rhode Island districts.

Rhode Island State Police tell 12 News they’ve been made aware of active shooter calls received by Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, North Kingstown, and Westerly. Col. Darnell Weaver said police believe the calls were made by the same person, based on their voice.

Target 12 has learned the caller sounded male with a heavy accent and claimed to be locked in a bathroom with victims. The calls all originated from the same number.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said officers responded to the high school and determined the call was fabricated. The school was briefly on lockdown.

Gingerella said there was a similar incident Monday in the Chariho district.

12 News also obtained messages sent to families in Barrington, Bristol and Portsmouth, informing them of lockdowns put in place due to active threats that also turned out to be unsubstantiated. These lockdowns have since been lifted, according to school officials.

Anyone found guilty of making hoax phone calls in Rhode Island could face criminal charges.

Similar hoax calls were received by schools in Massachusetts last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to gather more information.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White contributed to this report