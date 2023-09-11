NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The demolition of the historic Harborside Inn on Block Island is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

New Shoreham police say there will be no additional traffic closures other than the minor lane restriction on Weldon’s Way that is already in place.

Officials say the demolition is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

The Inn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, went up in flames last month.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators believe it started in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen.