NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The charred remains of the Harborside Inn on Block Island will be torn down next week.

New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford confirmed that equipment necessary for the demolition is in the process of being shipped over to the island.

Crawford expects demolition to officially begin Monday and be completed by Friday.

The Harborside Inn went up in flames last month and has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators believe it started in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen.