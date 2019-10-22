Highway crash injures 3 in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were injured – one critically – in a crash Monday evening on Route 403 in North Kingstown.

North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said two vehicles and an Ocean State Job Lot truck were involved in the crash near westbound Exit 3.

Tabatha Perez was driving home when she saw the crash occur just four cars ahead of her own.

“I didn’t really see it until it actually happened,” Perez recalled. “I saw a Honda Element just slam right into a red GMC truck, flip over three times and then land on its side right back in front of the Job Lot truck he was trying to pass. Thankfully the Job Lot truck did not drag the car with it while it was driving, it stopped in time.”

Perez said she immediately called 911 and hopped out of her car to help. That’s when she came upon a group of men trying to flip the Honda right-side up.

“I see 10 men get into action and get to the Honda Element, and like, four or five times just pushing and pushing until it got back upright on the four wheels,” Perez recalled.

“It’s just traumatizing for a little bit,” she added. “You just hope everyone’s ok and you just pray.”

Traffic was diverted for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene and police began their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Police tell Eyewitness News they will be releasing more information Wednesday morning.